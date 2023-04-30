The Foundation for Human Resources Development has a new administrative board, which was appointed during its biennial general meeting held at the foundation’s premises in Tigné, Sliema, earlier this month.

The board is now made up of Matthew Naudi (Allied Group), who was subsequently reconfirmed president of the foundation; Victoria Meli (Finaro – formerly Credorax Bank), who was appointed vice-president; Peter Gatt (APS Bank plc), who was appointed general secretary; and Claudine Attard (PWC Malta), Mark Bugeja (Nectar Group) and newcomers Stephanie Cacopardo (Melita plc) and Noel Debono (Deloitte), all members.

During the board’s first meeting, Naudi congratulated the new board and outlined the foundation’s goals for the next three years aligned to its overall objective – to spearhead the evolution of people management and development practices as well as the HR profession in Malta.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Naudi said the future of work proposed and offered serious HR challenges, not least the shortage of skills and the need to reskill the workforce.

“Disruptive technologies such as AI, stress and burnout, mental and physical wellness and well-being, flexibility and hybrid solutions are all critical challenges that will shape the future of work,” he said.

“Another challenge not to be ignored is the rise of environment, social and governance (ESG) awareness and the implications this may have on employees and the organisation as a whole.”

The foundation strives to promote initiatives designed to enhance and develop the HR profession in Malta, vice-president Victoria Meli said. Such initiatives include its internationally accredited training courses, the highly anticipated annual networking conference, the Quality Mark certification which recognises entities for their sound HR practices and many others in the pipeline, such as a new exciting membership programme which should be launched soon to recognise individual HR professionals for their expertise, Meli added.

For more information about the foundation and its initiatives, visit www.fhrd.org.