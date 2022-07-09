A foundation with the main purpose of promoting the technology sector in Malta, Tech.mt, is now an accredited institution by the Malta Further & Higher Education Authority, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced.

In a statememt, Schembri said that technology-intensive education is the next step in securing a robust digital economy.

“It is in our interest to build on Maltese talent, on human resources, as well as to strongly promote innovation and creativity,” he said.

He also announced that Tech.mt had launched Excelerate, a course aimed at encouraging businesses to adapt to the necessary digital transformation by investing in ‘cloud’ technology.

For the last last three years, Tech.mt has worked closely with educational institutions, embassies, small, medium and other businesses considered to be ‘industry leaders’, he explained.

"Digitalisation will give these businesses an opportunity to improve efficiency, profit margins, as well as help them by providing the best experience to that respective consumer, in today’s competitive market," he said.

For those businesses and individuals who choose to participate in this accredited Excelerate course, they will be awarded an MQF Level 3 certificate and qualification. Throughout the sessions, interested participants will gain the knowledge needed to go through their digitalisation journey in an informed manner. The project delves into topics such as Digital Strategy; Cloud Migration; ERP; CRM; Security & Backup; Web Development & Design; and Groupware & Collaboration.