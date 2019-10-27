A series of unique photography exhibitions, as well as an upcoming coffee table book, has paired photographs of some of Malta’s most beautiful skylines with others found across the world.

Created by a paediatric heart specialist Prof. Victor Grech to raise funds for Beating Hearts Malta, A Tale of Two Cities highlights some of the similarities and contrasts between the two subject cities, using 25 photographs created by, and edited solely upon a Samsung Galaxy S9.

The two exhibitions, titled A Tale of Two Cities: Manchester and the Grand Harbour, and A Tale of Two Cities: Manhattan and Valletta, have already enjoyed success in Malta. Their counterpart exhibitions have already taken place in Manchester this year, and it will take place in New York in April 2020.

An upcoming coffee table book, complementing both exhibitions, will raise additional funds for the important work of Beating Hearts Malta.

Supporting this unique charitable project are several high-profile partners and sponsors, including renowned Maltese tenor and cultural ambassador Joseph Calleja.

“All our great sponsors deserve huge thanks, as without them these events could not possibly take place,” said Prof. Grech.

“From the Office of the Prime Minister and the Marigold Foundation – who hosted our exhibition at Auberge de Castille, to the Manchester United Supporters’ Club who hosted our exhibition at the MCC, to the Remax and Friends Foundation – the main sponsor of the project, which is also funding the book, to DHL, who ships our prints, to Hotel Football in Manchester for our exhibition there, to Deco for high quality subsidised printing… there are too many others to list!”

The Remax and Friends Foundation has been a key sponsor for the project, facilitating the production and printing of the coffee table book and contributing upwards of €20,000 towards the costs involved. Besides sponsoring the A Tale of Two Cities coffee table book, Remax also hopes to engage ex-Manchester United players to sign the book at its Manchester launch this November.

“The Remax and Friends Foundation believes in working hard to help others in times of need, and the Tale of Two Cities project has been the ideal opportunity for us to support the essential work of Beating Hearts Malta,” explains Remax COO Jeffrey Buttigieg.

“The exhibitions and coffee table book will raise funds to purchase equipment for the Cardiology Department at Mater Dei Hospital, which will be used to detect heart defects in children. We are immensely satisfied and proud to contribute our time to raise funds in this way, in the hope of making a difference to the lives of children in Malta.”

In fact, changing children’s lives is a large part of the foundation’s ethos, also working with the Alive Foundation and most recently partnering with the Malta Trust Foundation, whereby Remax raised funds to buy assistive devices for non-verbal-impaired and autistic children.

Founded in 2011 by Prof. Grech, Beating Hearts Malta is an NGO set up to support the needs of parents with children born with congenital heart defects (CHD), as well as adults living with CHD, while also promoting awareness and education about the needs of children and adults with CHD.

Since 2011, Beating Hearts Malta has raised over €140,000, with the majority contributed towards improving the Cardiac Lab equipment at Mater Dei Hospital.