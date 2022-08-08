Fabio Spiteri has completed a legendary challenge to raise money for animal shelters across Malta.

The athlete completed a 19-kilometre swim, 900-kilometre bike ride and 211-kilometre run in 111 hours 30 minutes and 57 seconds, all for the love and support of animal shelters and cat feeders across Malta and Gozo. Spiteri was very determined to complete this gruelling challenge – his aim is to reach €100,000 in donations.

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation is a strong supporter of this valuable cause to help animals and also Fabio’s remarkable achievement to complete five successive Ironman challenges in five days.

Despite being in agony and the physical ordeal he went through, the athlete’s determination kept him going. Wishing to contribute to this success and support Spiteri, the foundation will be donating €10,000 to help him get closer to his dream.

Foundation chairman Julian Sammut said this contribution will hopefully arouse awareness of Spiteri’s incredible stamina.

“With just €25k to go now, Fabio deserves to reach his target as much as homeless animals need the support they can get. Let Fabio’s suffering and sacrifice not be in vain,” he added.