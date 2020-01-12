Bishop Mario Grech announced the setting up of a foundation to publish, administer and promote the diocesan monthly publication Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex. Next June, the diocese will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the magazine’s first issue.

The first number came out in June 1945 on the initiative of Bishop Joseph Pace after his election as the sixth bishop of Gozo.

The announcement was made during a reception for the writers and collaborators of the magazine. The reception was held at the diocesan Pastoral Centre in Victoria. Francesco-Pio Attard, editor of the magazine, thanked all those present for their voluntary help and support.

Mgr Grech joined the editor in expressing his appreciation to all those who, without any reward whatsoever, dedicate their precious time for the publication and distribution of the magazine.

On the same occasion, Mr Attard launched a new publication Tibżax tieħu għandek lil Marija (Do not be afraid to welcome the Blessed Virgin). The book consists of a collection of 42 homilies delivered by Mgr Grech on the occasion of the Marian Year held in the diocese of Gozo last year.

The publication, edited by Mr Attard, carries in full colour all the important images of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the churches and ecclesiastical museums of the Gozo diocese beginning with the earliest known image in Gozo – an image on leather of the face of the Blessed Virgin at the Cathedral Museum.