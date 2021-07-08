Calamatta Cuschieri has announced the passing of Alfred Calamatta, founder of the Group, who passed away Wednesday, July 7.



Calamatta pioneered the Maltese financial services in 1971 and was regarded as a visionary who put his trust in people. He was considered to be a true gentleman by all those who knew him and leaves behind him a lifetime of achievements.



He began his career with Barclays Bank DCO in 1955 and later joined Edwards Chandler Wagstaffe & Co. in 1967 as a ‘Blue Button’ on the floor of the London Stock Exchange. In 1971, he established A. Calamatta & Partners to provide investment and stockbroking services in the Maltese islands, even prior to the regularisation of the Maltese financial market.



In 1971 he also launched a board in Valletta showing the daily prices of stocks and shares on the London Stock Exchange as well as prices of Maltese equities the latter providing a useful guide to Maltese investors in the absence of a Stock Exchange which happened some twenty years later.



In 1992, Alex Cuschieri joined in partnership to form Calamatta Cuschieri & Co. Ltd., while at the same time, the company also assisted in establishing the Malta Stock Exchange of which it is a founding member.



Calamatta built the very foundations and core principles which Calamatta Cuschieri continues to carry to the present day. He was an inspiration to staff and to others with whom he worked, while his wisdom and guidance made people look up to him and gained the respect of many along the years. He taught others about the importance of ethics as well as integrity and dedication.



He leaves behind an incredibly strong legacy and even after his retirement he was proud to see Calamatta Cuschieri continue to grow from strength to strength along the years.



Calamatta Cuschieri and the financial services industry have lost a visionary, a splendid person of great intellect and big heart and his spirit will forever be ingrained in the CC Finance Group.



No words can adequately express our sadness at Alfred’s passing or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him and to have enjoyed his great company which left us intrigued.



Calamatta’s memory will be honoured by the continuation of the flourishing of the company he loved so much.



A tribute page has been launched while those who would like to share their thoughts, memories and condolences, can send an e-mail to rememberingalfred@cc.com.mt. The directors and employees join with the family in mourning his loss. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 8:30am at the San Gwann Parish Church.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us