Decorative fountains in Valletta’s St George’s Square have been switched off after deep cracks were found in their reservoir.

The so-called dancing fountains were installed as part of the rehabilitation of the square in 2009.

But last month, the government’s cleansing and maintenance division discovered water was seeping from cracks in the fountains’ reservoir.

The fountains, at the heart of the city, will be switched on again once works to fix the cracks are completed.

Ramon Deguara, the director general of the government’s cleansing and maintenance division, said: “The reservoir located under the fountain has deep and large cracks in it, which leads to water seepage.

“Up until last week, the fountain was partially working, because the levels of water were kept low due to the water seepage. This week, we are emptying the reservoir and we have to let it dry. The works shall commence afterwards.”

The dry square on Monday, absent from the water streams from the ground fountain. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

He said it is not the first time the reservoir, which he indicated dates to the era of the Knights of St John, has experienced structural damage.

“The square is a popular place. We also see huge and heavy trucks driving along the square, which can damage the structures of the square and fountain.”

He said the square is in constant need of maintenance and, just last week, the division repaired the fountains’ gratings.

The required works and parts for the reservoir will cost around €8,000, he said.

The fountains are a popular site with locals and tourists, especially during the hot summer months, when people of all ages splash in the water to cool down.

Once a car park reserved for ministers, the area, also known as Palace Square, was pedestrianised, featuring lava paving, benches and a water fountain, which used to produce colourful water jets synchronised to music.

The music feature stopped years ago after complaints from the public.