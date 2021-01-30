Police arrested four people for crimes related to cannabis over the past days, they said in a statement on Saturday.

On Thursday, officers in Żabbar arrested a couple after finding two bags of suspected cannabis, a grinder, joint and knuckle duster in the BMW car they were in.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving the car is likely to be arraigned on Saturday.



Police also found two other bags of cannabis on a 21-year-old man who was seated in the passenger seat.

Both were arrested and locked up at police headquarters in Floriana following their arrest.

Larger cannabis find in Marsa

On Friday, anti-drug squad police working together with the Rapid Intervention Unit made a larger cannabis find in Marsa after noticing two people acting suspiciously.

Officers surrounded the two men – a 27-year-old from the Gambia and 23-year-old from Somalia – and searched them.

The search yielded 31 packets of cannabis, 13 of cannabis resin and 20 sachets of synthetic cannabis.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into that case. Both suspects are to be arraigned on Saturday.