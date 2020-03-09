Four people were arrested on Sunday night following a car chase which ended only when the car crashed into a playing field in San Gwann.

The police said members of the Rapid Intervention Unit noticed a car being driven up Nazarene Street in Sliema, which is a one-way street. The officers signalled to the driver to turn back, but the car sped off, hitting a parked Land Rover in the process.

With the police in hot pursuit, the car sped up towards San Gwann but the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a playing field in front of the San Gwann church, the police said in a statement.

The driver, a 19-year-old man of Zabbar, suffered no injuries, but the passengers in the car were injured. A 16-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from Cospicua, were slightly injured while another woman, 26 from Qormi, was grievously injured.

The police said that all four are under arrest. A substance believed to be drugs were found in the possession of the driver.

The police said that the licence and number plates on the vehicle in question had been stolen from two cars.