Four people are under arrest after police found several kilogrammes of suspected cocaine and heroin in a Swieqi apartment on Saturday night.

Three men and one woman, all aged between 33 and 46 and living in Mosta, St Paul’s Bay and Ħamrun, were taken into police custody following an anti-drug operation revealed 1kg of suspected cocaine and 3.5kg of suspected cannabis, as well as a “substantial” amount of cash in the Swieqi apartment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri is leading an inquiry into the case.

One of the suspects, a Mosta man, is likely to be arraigned in court on Monday.