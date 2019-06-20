Three men and a woman, all Maltese, have been arrested by the police as part of a drugs raid focused on a room in St Thomas Bay.

The police said the raid took place on Tuesday afternoon when members of the Vice Squad and the Special Intervention Union found suspected cocaine and heroin ready for trafficking.

They arrested three men, who are resident in Cospicua, Qormi and Marsa.

A young woman was arrested later in a house in Żejtun.

The raid followed weeks of observation. Magistrate C Farruġia Frendo is holding an inquiry.

Police investigations are continuing.