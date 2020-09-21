Four men were arrested by the Rapid Intervention Unit after allegedly attacking and robbing three people in Pietà on Sunday.

The police said in a statement that while police patrolling Hamrun, they were asked for assistance in the vicinity of Sa Maison Gardens where a man was asking for help after he had just been assaulted by three men.

The man who was assaulted described a person who assaulted and robbed him and the police later saw the man who matched that description while they were patrolling Mountbatten Street, in Pietà.

As soon as he saw the police, he escaped with the police in hot pursuit. They managed to arrest him in Triq San Ġorġ Preca. At the same time, other RIU Police spotted the other two people who also matched the description given and were arrested in Joe Gasan Street, also in Pietà.

While these arrests were taking place, the police were approached by a young man who told them that he had just been assaulted and robbed by three people, with the same description.

Some time later, the police were informed that another report came in where a senior was assaulted by the same people involved.

Items allegedly stolen from the victims were found on the three arrested men.

Police investigations continued and another person who was also involved in this crime was also arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.