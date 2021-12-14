Two Maltese elite athletes – Dillon Cassar and Lisa Bezzina, together with two of Malta’s upcoming prospects, David Borg and Gabriel Farrugia, took part in this year’s SPAR Cross-Country European Championships held in Findal, Dublin, on the Sport Ireland Campus.

This was an important experience for the Maltese athletes, who shared the stage with some of Europe’s most well-known athletes, such as Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won the senior male race, having earlier this summer claimed Olympic gold in the 1,500m race.

A fellow Norwegian also claimed the women’s gold, Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal, amongst other Olympic participants.

Dillon Cassar and Lisa Bezzina, fresh from their National Cross-Country triumph, produced a respectable performance on the tough, 10km Dublin terrain.

