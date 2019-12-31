Four brothers and a friend who terrorised a Cospicua family landed in court on New Year’s Eve.

Keith Azzopardi, 27, alongside his brothers Ryan, 20, Burton, 18 and another 16-year old whose name is not being published since he is a minor, all from Cospicua, together with their 19-year old friend Marlon Baldacchino, from Żabbar, were marched to court under arrest.

The family allegedly smashed the outer windows and a letterbox of a Cospicua home and threw metal bars and bottles at the house and the people inside it, a 21-year-old man and his mother. A nine-month-old baby inside the house escaped unhurt.

A court heard that the Azzopardi family had been enraged after seeing a news report on a local TV station on Monday about themselves. The report was based on information allegedly passed on to the police by a third party.

The five suspects had immediately stormed off to exact their revenge on the third party they believed had spoken to authorities about them.

During their arraignment, all five pleaded not guilty to insulting and threatening the alleged victims, attempting to injure them, slightly injuring the mother and damaging third party property.

They were further charged with forming part of an armed gang, of more than two as well as breaching the peace.

The men were also charged with harassment of the mother, causing the family to fear violence and misuse of electronic communications equipment. Other charges related to another episode of gang violence that allegedly took place on Friday.

All five pleaded not guilty.

After hearing submissions on bail, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request in respect of the minor, granting him release from preventive arrest against a personal guarantee of €1000 and a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victims.

Keith Azzopardi was also granted bail against a deposit of €2000, a personal guarantee of €5000, a curfew between 11.00pm and 6.00am and an order to sign the bail book twice weekly.

The other three brothers were denied bail. Ryan Azzopardi was deemed untrustworthy since he had allegedly breached a suspended sentence. Burton Azzopardi and Marlon Baldsacchino were likewise deemed untrustworthy, having breached earlier bail conditions.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were counsel to three of the brothers and Baldacchino.

Lawyer George Anton Buttigieg was counsel to Keith Azzopardi.