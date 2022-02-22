A man was hospitalised on Tuesday following an accident at the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, sparking a major traffic jam during rush hour.
The police said the accident happened at 6.45am and involved four cars, a Volkswagen Golf, a Kia, a Toyota and Peugeot.
Details about the accident happened are not yet available.
A passenger in the Kia - a 46-year-old man who lives in Gżira, was taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.
The bypass was initially closed leaving traffic at a standstill in several areas.
A reader said it took 50 minutes to get from Sliema to Birkirkara. Another said she left her Paola home at 8.10am. She got to her destination in Ħamrun at 9.40am.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us