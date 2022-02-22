A man was hospitalised on Tuesday following an accident at the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, sparking a major traffic jam during rush hour.

The police said the accident happened at 6.45am and involved four cars, a Volkswagen Golf, a Kia, a Toyota and Peugeot.

Details about the accident happened are not yet available.

A passenger in the Kia - a 46-year-old man who lives in Gżira, was taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The bypass was initially closed leaving traffic at a standstill in several areas.

A reader said it took 50 minutes to get from Sliema to Birkirkara. Another said she left her Paola home at 8.10am. She got to her destination in Ħamrun at 9.40am.