Four St Vincent de Paul carers have been suspended over two separate cases of excessive use of force on patients.

The government said in a statement the administration of the elderly home has launched an internal investigation into both cases.

The police are also investigating the cases, while the Commissioner for the elderly, Godfrey LaFerla, has been informed about the matter.

In the statement, Minister for the Elderly Jo Etienne Abela praised the good work of those caring for the elderly while condemning, without reservations, the violent behaviour.

On Monday afternoon, Times of Malta reported that two carers had been suspended after footage emerged showing them treating a patient with “excessive force”.

In a video provided to Times of Malta, a carer is seen pushing an SVPR patient down onto his bed.

The patient is seen trying to hit the carer, as the latter grabs the man's arm and pushes him onto his bed.

The patient has been identified as Leonard Portelli, a 67-year-old artist.