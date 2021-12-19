Four cars were involved in a crash in St Paul's Bay on Saturday afternoon, with one of the drivers having to be rushed to Mater Dei for treatment.

In a statement, the police said the accident happened at around 4pm at Burmarrad Road and preliminary investigations confirmed four cars had been involved.

The four cars were driven by a 62-year-old woman from Naxxar, a 48-year-old man St Paul's Bay, a 55-year-old man from Mellieha and another 55-year-old man from Xewkija, Gozo.

The police said medics had to be called to the scene. The woman, the only one of the four to suffer injuries, was rushed to Mater Dei where it was later established she had been grievously injured in the accident.

Police investigations are still ongoing.