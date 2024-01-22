Film enthusiasts are in for a treat as they immerse themselves in the captivating world of Chinese cinema, thanks to the collaboration between the China Cultural Centre in Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, in celebration of the Chinese New Year of 2024. Running from February 2 to February 20, the 5th Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival presents an enchanting line up of four Chinese film blockbusters. Each film offers a distinctive perspective on Chinese culture and storytelling, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The action film The Rescue by director Dante Lam, showing on February 2, tells the story of the rescue unit within the Chinese Coast Guard as they are forced to overcome their personal differences to resolve a crisis. Gao Qian is a fearless leader who has made a name for himself as a man who rallies in the face of danger and has an unshakable dedication to both country and his mission. As a single father, he is painfully aware that one wrong move on a mission could leave his son an orphan, but even that cannot stop him from going out of his way to save those in dire need. Constantly deployed to deal with catastrophes, Captain Gao and his team are repeatedly required to put their lives on the line. A sacrifice that, despite everything, each is willing to make. But just how long can heroes remain strong when they are constantly pushed to their limits?

My People, My Homeland showing on February 8 is an entertaining collection of short films directed by some of China’s most highly acclaimed filmmakers. The first story ‘A Beijing Good Person’ by director Ning Hao, is about a sweet-natured Beijing resident who resorts to identity fraud in a last-ditch attempt to help his uninsured uncle get the medical attention he so desperately needs.

The second story A Mystery of UFO by director Chen Sicheng, revolves around a pair of scientists and a reporter who team up to investigate the rumours of a UFO which appeared in Afu Village, deep in the heart of Qiannan, Guizhou.

The third story The Way Back to Hometown by directors Chao Deng and Baimei Yu, tells the narrative of a pair of corporate executives who return to their small hometown to take part in a special celebration, and eventually find their feelings for each other changing.

The fourth story The Magical Touches by directors Da-Mo Peng and Fei Yan, centers on a man who goes to great lengths to convince his wife that he’s studying art in Russia, when in reality, he returned to his hometown to help out. Little does he know, his wife has plans to visit his hometown soon. The fifth story ‘The Last Class’ by director Xu Zheng, follows a teacher who has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Convinced he is living in the past, students of this beloved teacher make significant efforts to help him relive his glory days.

The dramatic film A Little Red Flower by director Yan Han, showing on February 15, tells a warm and realistic story between two cancer-stricken persons, thinking and facing the ultimate problem that every ordinary person will face - how to live when a loved one is gone. The plot shows Wei Yihang, a cynical and reclusive teenager that has been in remission since his brain tumour operation two years ago. After meeting fellow brain tumour patient Ma Xiaoyuan, Wei begins to open up socially, as the pair share various imaginary travel adventures and try to live life as ‘ordinary people’ which they are unable to be because of their respective illnesses.

The comedy film Hi, Mom by director, star and co-writer Jia Ling, showing on February 20, has become a domestic box-office sensation that expanded from a popular TV comedy sketch Jia performed in 2016. The story is about a woman whose mother is fatally injured in a car accident in 2001. Grief-stricken, she finds herself transported back in time to the year 1981, where she becomes her mother's close friend. The woman feels that she has not been a good enough daughter in the present, so back in 1981, she does all she can to make her mother happy, including setting her up with a factory manager's son, in the hope of giving her mother a better husband, a better daughter, and a better life than she had the first time around.