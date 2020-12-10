Four COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. The cases were:

A 92-year-old woman who tested positive on December 2 and died on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan facility.

A 66-year-old woman who tested positive on November 23 and died on Wednesday at Mater Dei Hospital.

An 85-year-old woman who was diagnosed on December 2 and died on Thursday at Mater Dei.

A 91-year-old man diagnosed on December 3, who died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hsopital.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 164.

The ministry also reported 106 new virus cases on Thursday, the figures going back over the 100 mark after having slipped to 40 on Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday.

2,626 swab tests were made and 128 patients recovered leaving 1872 active cases.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Wednesday's new cases 44 stemmed from contacts with family members who also tested positive, 11 were traced back to work colleagues and two were direct contacts with other positive cases.