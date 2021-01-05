Four COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 226.

They were:

A 96-year-old woman who was diagnosed on December 17 and died at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility;

A 71-year-old woman diagnosed on January 1, who died at Mater Dei Hospital;

An 83-year-old man diagnosed on December 26 who died at Mater Dei;

An 85-year-old woman diagnosed on December 26, who died at Mater Dei.

The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to observe virus precautions.