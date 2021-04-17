Malta added 67 new COVID-19 cases to its tally on Saturday, as four virus patients died in the deadliest day in Malta’s pandemic since late March.

The latest virus victims were two men aged 77 and 79 who died at Mater Dei Hospital, a 63-year-old woman who died at the same hospital and a 61-year-old man who died at Gozo General Hospital.

Their deaths propelled Malta’s virus death toll up to 409. Globally, more than three million people have been killed by the virus so far.

It was the deadliest day locally since March 26, when the daily death toll also stood at four.

Saturday’s 67 new cases continued the country’s streak of consecutive days with new daily case numbers remaining in double-digits. The streak now stands at 22 days.

The number of active virus cases inched up to 608, with 38 patients recovering overnight.

A total of 1,808 swab tests were carried out on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry indicated.

Healthcare workers administered 5,105 vaccine doses on Friday, the data indicated, as the number of people who have received both vaccine doses rose past 80,000. Just under 270,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.