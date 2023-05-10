Four deacons will be ordained priests in the coming days, the Curia has announced.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will ordain the first three deacons at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Saturday at 9.30am.

They are Gylan Camilleri from St Anne’s Parish in Marsascala; Clive Seychell from St Joseph’s Parish in Kalkara; and Br Ian Zammit, from the Dominican Order.

The presbyteral ordination of Jean Paul Mutumbo of the Salesians of Don Bosco will take place on June 16 at 6pm at the Salesian Oratory in Sliema.

The events will be streamed on Church.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

More information may be obtained from www.seminaryvocationscentre.org or facebook.com/SeminaryVocationsCentre.

The Seminary community and the Order of Preachers (The Dominicans) have invited well-wishers to join them at St Anne parish church in Marsascala on Thursday, May 11 at 7pm for a time of prayer for deacons who are to be ordained priests.