Four fatal occupational accidents were reported in the last half of 2023, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday.

This was three fewer than in the same period a year earlier.

The NSO said the number of non-fatal occupational accidents in the same period decreased by 102, or 8.3%, compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

Non-fatal accidents

A total 1,127 non-fatal accidents at work were reported in the last six months of 2023.

The majority occurred in the manufacturing sector (15.5%). Another 141 or 12.5% occurred in the construction sector followed by the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (136 or 12.1%).

One-third of those involved in an accident at work were absent from work for three days or less, while those absent from work for 21 days or more amounted to 18%.

The largest share of accidents involved persons working in elementary occupations, followed by craft and related trades workers.

A total 27.3% of the accidents involved persons aged between 35 and 44. In the period under review, 73.3% of those involved in a non-fatal accident at work were Maltese.

During all of 2023, 740 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed persons were reported.

The highest standardised incidence rate of non-fatal occupational accidents was recorded in manufacturing followed by construction and transportation and storage.