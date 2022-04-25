Four persons diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours as 178 new cases of the virus were detected over the past 24 hours, the medical authorities have reported.

No further details were given.

Malta continued on its programme of easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, with schoolchildren no longer obliged to wear masks on their return to class after their Easter holidays. Personal COVID-19 testing kits have also gone on sale, with people not obliged to report positive cases.

There are now 4,534 known cases of COVID-19.