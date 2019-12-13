Four people were rushed to hospital following a car crash on Triq Dun Karm in Msida on Thursday at 7pm.

The Police said the impact took place between a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 36-year-old Somali man who lives in St Paul's Bay and a BMW 320CD Sport driven by a 22-year-old man from Ħamrun.

A 27-year-old woman from Mosta and a 22-year-old woman from Sliema were riding in the Tucson.

The 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries, while the other three suffered minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.