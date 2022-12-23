The majority of the Maltese - 84 per cent - back EU sanctions against Russia and financial, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

According to a Eurobarometer survey, close to three-quarters of all EU citizens agree with the bloc's position, with countries bordering Russia among the most supportive.

96 per cent of Swedes and Finns, and 89 per cent of Poles support the concrete actions taken by the EU in the conflict, including military and humanitarian support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

The Maltese registered the ninth-highest support at 84 per cent when asked whether they approved of the bloc's sanctions against the Russian government and the financial, military or humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, all with significant portions of ethnic Russians among their citizens, support EU actions at 76 per cent, 75 per cent, and 88 per cent respectively.

Less than half of Bulgarians, Slovaks, Greeks, and Cypriots are in favour of the EU’s measures against Moscow.

Nearly all Maltese believe island benefitted from EU

The same survey shows that almost all Maltese - 95 per cent - believe that Malta has benefitted from EU membership.

For this question, the Maltese topped the list of those who believe in a net gain from membership.

On average, seven out of 10 EU citizens believe their country has benefitted from being part of the EU. Austria had the lowest support for the union with 55 per cent in favour.

The EU’s contribution to peace and security was listed as the main way member states have benefited from EU membership among citizens of all member states - an increase of six percentage points over 2021.