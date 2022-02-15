A new €9.3 million resource centre with a large library, auditorium and working spaces for students has been officially opened at MCAST's Paola campubs.

The four-flour centre, spread over 1,920 square metres also includes a cafeteria and a space for exhibitions.

It was part-financed by EU funds.

The building includes a library with study, group-work areas and meeting spaces, a space for exhibitions, auditorium and cafeteria. Photo: MCAST.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Education Minister Clifton Grima and EU Funds Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi officially opened the centre on Tuesday, saying the project is part of a larger, ongoing infrastructural investment which will see the campus expand signfiantly and transform into a centre for the community and life-long learning.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Education Minister Clifton Grima during the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The building has been named after the late Professor Oliver Friggieri, and is designed to help students enhance their learning experience while providing access to information related to their studies.

Professor Joachim James Calleja, MCAST Principal and CEO, said the college aims to become a hub, not only for students, but for the community.

"This centre will also strive to boost research and innovation, and offer artists an enhanced space where they can display their abilities," he said.

"By building this centre, we are knocking down the walls between the school and the community, hoping that this campus becomes a place where people from all walks of life can come to develop their potential."

MCAST Principal and CEO Professor Joachim James Calleja. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the centre will help students gain freedom and the ability to think critically, and therefore work for a better society.

"This is what we mean when we speak about the Malta we want for our children," he said. "A fair Malta means a country where anyone can achieve their dreams meritocratically."

He insisted the country can afford to invest this much in education because it runs a strong economy.