Atalanta sealed their spot in the Champions League for a third consecutive season on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Genoa.

The Bergamo side are second, three points ahead of AC Milan, and are assured of elite European football before the two teams go head-to-head next weekend.

Atalanta paved the way with three first half goals.

Ruslan Malinovskyi set up Duvan Zapata for the opener and then scored himself, with Robin Gosens grabbing a third before the break.

