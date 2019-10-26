GŻIRA UNITED 6

Jefferson 2, 27, 68, 72

Samb 11

Cohen 89

GUDJA UNITED 1

Friggieri 31

Jefferson’s poker of goals inspired Gżira United to an emphatic victory over Gudja as their season continued to gather momentum.

The Maroons have been putting their season back together after a poor start and the manner of yesterday’s win will infuse more confidence and self-belief as they notched their fourth consecutive win.

For Gudja coach Josef Mansueto this was his most sobering moment in the Premier League and he looked stunned on the sidelines at the regularity with which his side was exposed. After four draws on the trot, the Premier League newcomers suffered their fifth defeat.

Jefferson’s diving header set the tone for the match inside the first two minutes. The 25-year-old striker ghosted past Juan Bolanos and buried Zachary Scerri’s teasing cross past Jonathan Debono.

Minutes later, Debono’s goal was breached again through Amadou Samb following a neat one-two with Hamed Kone. A lovely passing move down the right flank by Samb and Kone worked an opening in the box for the Senegalese striker to convert from close in.

Mansueto’s side finally threatened on 20 minutes when Gżira goalkeeper Justin Haber was forced to tip over Carlos Santana’s shot.

But Gudja’s dreadful start to the match continued. Hesitancy in the Reds defence put Jefferson through as Bolanos let the ball run loose and the Brazilian stole in for the simplest of tap-ins.

For all their frailty at the back, Gudja possessed genuine menace in attack and they carved through the Maroons. Aidan Friggieri was played in by a square pass off Santana’s feet and the U-21 striker finished it with an exquisite shot past Haber.

And Gżira’s secure-looking lead suddenly appeared a touch fragile on 40 minutes when Santana’s long-range shot finished just over the bar.

At the other end, Kone fashioned another chance just before half-time, but the angle was tight and his shot hit the side netting.

Gudja surged forward after the restart. Llywelyn Cremona was afforded too much space in the middle channel and when Rodolfo Soares missed his cross, substitute Rundell Winchester timed his arrival perfectly but headed over the bar.

That proved to be a false dawn for Gudja as Jefferson claimed his hat-trick goal on 68 minutes, when this time Kone crossed for the Brazilian striker to pounce and head past the hapless Debono.

And, with Gudja chasing a lost cause and leaving space at the back, Jefferson surged into the area to finish with aplomb for his fourth.

The opportunity was there for the Maroons to overpower their opponents and they accepted it as they went in search of further goals to emphasise their supremacy.

Giovanni Tedesco removed Samb and introduced Andrew Cohen who scored his side’s sixth with a composed strike.