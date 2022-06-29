Much has been written and said about the difficulties faced by asylum-seekers and refugees in fleeing conflict and hardship and reaching a territory that will provide them with safety and protection. However, reaching safety is only simply the beginning of a long journey into settling into a new country. Individuals need for more than just shelter, they need to know that decisions concerning their life are in their own hands, that they have the possibility for stable income and that they can access the tools and means for self-improvement that we often take for granted.

With this in mind, aditus foundation and JRS Malta have been working together for four and a half years on an EU AMIF funded project, Project Refugee Assistance Malta. Our staff - lawyers, psychologists, social workers and specialised support workers - offered a combined service to asylum-seekers and persons with protection. We provided legal information and services to individuals during their asylum procedure and to those refugees who required further legal support in accessing their rights, such as reunification with family members.

Individualised psychosocial support was given to those who we encountered who needed counselling or therapy due to trauma suffered during their journey or in detention in Malta. Information and guidance was provided by aditus and JRS case workers and social workers on how to access rights and mainstream services. In addition, crucial support was given in the form of CV writing and job matching in order to help in overcoming obstacles faced in seeking stable and regular employment.

Throughout these years we have faced a number of challenges, including an increase of new arrivals, backlogs in the processing of applications, and a global pandemic in 2020 which effects we continue to feel. However, we consider this invaluable work that dramatically improves the quality of life of our clients and their families. It keeps our teams busy, and somewhat stressed, but also super motivated to securing justice for our clients, a job or bettering their mental health.

Type of service 2018 2019 2020-21 2022 Total per service Social Work 687 641 269 22 1619 Employment services 232 125 407 19 783 Legal support and advice 218 226 645 225 1314 Total per year 1137 992 1321 266 3716

* Number of clients served through the PRAM Project

Our works aimed to achieve a situation where asylum-seekers and beneficiaries of international protection effectively enjoy their rights, achieve true independence and self-sufficiency. This project, which ends in June 2022, was only possible through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund that was crucial in supporting us to offer these services to our clients.

Want more information? Contact our project leader Carla Camilleri at carlacamilleri@aditus.org.mt.

These activities were carried out within the ambit of Project Refugee Assistance Malta, a project part-financed by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (2014-2020) and the NGO Co-Financing Fund.