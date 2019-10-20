When a two-star Michelin chef and a top-notch local chef come together to collaborate on a culinary spectacle, diners can expect an evening meal of pure magic. On October 23, Villa Corinthia will open its stunning doors to a group of guests eager to taste dishes carefully and mindfully prepared by chef Pino Cuttaia and Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa executive chef Stefan Hogan with wine pairings provided by Charles Grech Co Ltd.

The Four Hands Dinner will be conducted by the two chefs who with their dishes will pay tribute to their islands, Malta for Hogan and Sicily for Cuttaia. While the two lands carry some similarities in the use of ingredients, generally the outcome is rather different – here the two chefs will create dishes evocative of childhood memories and in their craft give value to the islands they hail from.

During the dinner, Hogan will be preparing three dishes that take clever twists on his signature dishes, using ingredients iconic to Maltese cuisine. Some of the staple ingredients that will be used include ġbejna and carob. On the night, Hogan will also be preparing a pre-dessert as his tribute di Sicily using prickly pears – a speciality fruit found both on local shores and in Sicily.

Guests attending the dinner can expect four stunning dishes prepared by Cuttaia, who will be making use of sustainable and locally sourced ingredients that are specialities for Sicily. The importance of local, ethically sourced and sustainable artisan products is a key philosophy that both chefs think very highly of. In fact, the olive oil that will be used to complement the food will be an exclusive local oil made with bidni olives by a local artisan farmer whose harvest was taken from tree to bottle within 24 hours.

An added touch of luxury will be found in the wines used for the event – not only are the ingredients used for the meals of the highest quality but the expert brand manager of wine and water, Alberto Bafumi will ensure that all the wines on the menu are at the same level of a two-Michelin-star standing. He will be choosing wines from the Frescobaldi range. The Frescobaldi family, hailing from Tuscany, has brought 700 years of wine history to the world. Tradition, creativity, innovation and experience brings one great thing to the world, excellence - and this is what the guests at the Four Hands Dinner can expect.

Apart from the luxurious food and wines, diners will also be sipping away at premiere water; the caressingly smooth Acqua Panna and the pleasantly sparkling S. Pellegrino preempted by a Masterclass led by Alberto Bafumi where guests will be taught the specialist techniques of savouring the two top brands in the water industry.

This magical event will take place in the stunning Villa Corinthia, a key room where Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa general manager Adrian Attard will open the doors to an evening adventure of food and wine prepared to the highest level of perfection. This evening event organised by Eventia Group will be preceded by a masterclass open to 10 chefs living in Malta who will gain access to the Corinthia kitchen where three signature dishes prepared by chefs Cuttaia and Hogan will showcase the free morning event. This will also be managed by the innovative event planning group.

This experience with the two chefs will express the best of the dishes. It will highlight the value for food culture in Malta and Sicily and is set to create an unforgettable dinner where fantastic wine is paired with food prepared by four highly talented hands.