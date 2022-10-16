Planning your wedding – and the actual big day itself – can be a major source of stress. And that means that your honeymoon will be your first opportunity to unwind, relax and spend some quality time as a loving couple. But that doesn’t mean that you have to fit everything in one trip – as that can lead to more knots in your stomach. So choose your collective bucket list – beach or city; lazy or active; sun or snow; near or far? Whatever you choose, just make sure that it’s close to your dreams.

Istanbul is a fairy-tale destination. It’s where Europe and Asia meet – and the outcome of that meeting is just magical. From the Aya Sofya – one of the most beautiful buildings in the world – and the extravagant Topkapi Palace to the meandering Grand Bazaar, the mysterious Basilica Cistern and the Suleymaniye mosque, the sightseeing is busy and memorable. As is the food. And there is nothing as romantic as a boat ride across the Bosphorus.

California dreaming

The US is big – literally and metaphorically. But nothing combines urban and natural beauty as well as California – which flaunts some of the best views around. From the cool beach setting of Montecito to the buzzing Santa Barbara and the romantic cruise-along Highway One, this is a lovers’ paradise. And for those who want to work their legs, hiking along the Nacimiento Trail that weaves through Redwoods will reward you with dramatic views.

From A to Zanzibar

History, beaches, frilly drinks and a great soundtrack – Zanzibar is the A to Z of romantic escapes. This archipelago is where memories are made – walks on silky beaches, snorkelling of Tumbatu Island, spicy food, shopping from the quaint shops that dot the capital of Stone Town, and shiny and happy people. You might never want to leave.

Picture it – pink petals cascading like a warm rain while you hug your loved one. Of course, spring is the best time to visit Japan, as those blushing blossoms make everything look dreamy. However, there is never a bad time to honeymoon in Japan – as the country lends itself to every season. For those who want to read historic chapters, a visit to Kyoto – and its hundreds of temples and shrines – is a must. For those who want to relax, visit some of the country’s natural hot springs. And for the foodie couples, Tokyo will amaze you with one of the finest cuisines in the world.