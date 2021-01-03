Four persons were injured, one seriously, in a collision between two cars in Swieqi on Sunday morning.

The police said the crash on Triq Sant' Andrija at about 9.30 involved a Fiat 500 and a Toyota Vitz.

The injured were a 70-year-old man from Pieta', who was driving the Vitz, a 30-year-old woman from Zurrieq who was driving the Fiat, and two women, aged 73 and 76 from Xgħajra and Swieqi respectively, who were in the Vitz.

The police said the 76-year-old was seriously injured while the injuries suffered by the others were slight.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is heading an inquiry.