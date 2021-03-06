Four people, including two children, were injured in a traffic accident in Iklin earlier on Saturday.
The four, St Paul's Bay residents, were travelling in a car which lost control and collided with a wall, police said.
The passengers, a 9-year old girl, a 15-year old boy and a 44-year old woman, were grievously injured while the driver, a 44-year old man, suffered light injuries.
All were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.
