Four people, including two children, were injured in a traffic accident in Iklin earlier on Saturday.

The four, St Paul's Bay residents, were travelling in a car which lost control and collided with a wall, police said.

The passengers, a 9-year old girl, a 15-year old boy and a 44-year old woman, were grievously injured while the driver, a 44-year old man, suffered light injuries.

All were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.