Four passengers were hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after a collision between their van and a fuel bowser in Republic Street in the heart of Victoria, Gozo.

The accident happened at about 2.30pm. The van was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Marsascala and the bowser by a 34-year-old man from San Lawrenz. They were unhurt.

The condition of the passengers was not immediately known. No fuel appears to have been spilled as a result of the accident.

Woman injured in Kirkop three-car crash

The police also reported on Tuesday that a 21-year-old Romanian woman was injured in a collision involving three cars in Triq L-Ewwel Titjira 1915, Kirkop.

The accident happened at about 8am and involved a Toyota Vitz driven by the Romanian woman, a Toyota Vitz driven by a 36-year-old man from Lija and a Nissan Micra, driven by a 46-year-old woman from Żurrieq.