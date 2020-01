Three men and a woman were injured on Wednesday afternoon when their car was involved in a head-on crash with a pick-up truck on the Gharghur bypass.

The crash took place at 2.40pm and involved a VW Polo and a DAF pick-up truck.

The injured, believed to be Hungarian, were travelling in the Polo.

Their condition is unknown. The road was closed for some time pending investigations.

No further details were immediately available.