Four crew members working on the upcoming Jurassic World movie being filmed in Malta have tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed.

The four have been put in isolation, as have those who might have been in contact with them. Since filming starts at the end of August, none of the A-list cast members have arrived in Malta.

More than 1,000 crew members as well as the cast will be swabbed three times every week during filming, with some 5,000 swabs expected to be carried out throughout shooting.

Film commissioner Johann Grech said last week that the commission had been in long talks with US film production giant Universal Pictures to ensure the blockbuster was shot on the island.

The €200 million production had halted shooting just two weeks into production earlier this year due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood that film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will all be on the island for filming that is set to take place in various locations all over the island. These include Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke.

Originally forecast to hit the screens in June 2021, it is also being shot in Canada, Hawaii, and London's Pinewood Studios.