The Italian U-19’s squad has four Juventus players included as coach Alberto Bollini selected his provisional squad for the European Championships that will be hosted in Malta, next month.

Italy, champions two decades ago in Liechtenstein, open their campaign against Toze Mendes’ Malta on July 3 at the National Stadium.

Despite qualifying as one of the best two third-placed teams, Italy still start as one of the favourites to contend their European crown.

