Three women and a man, all from the same family, were remanded in custody on Thursday after being accused of money laundering.

Muriel Micallef, 39, from Pieta, her parents Natalie and Martin Micallef, both 64, from Gzira as well as her daughter Nicole Micallef, 19, pleaded not guilty.

The 39-year old mother was separately charged with insulting and threatening a police officer on Tuesday as well as breaching two bail decrees.

The arrests followed a drugs raid at Muriel Micallef's home where branded clothing and other items roused suspicion about the family’s alleged involvement in money laundering.



A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, since there were many civilian witnesses still to testify.

Inspectors Lianne Bonello, Ian Camilleri and Danilo Francalanza prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alfred Abela were defence counsel.