Four people believed to form part of a group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering have been arrested by the police.

Following a tip-off on alleged drug sales, the police observed a car being driven by a 40-year-old man who lives in Pietà.

After some time, the police circled the car in Triq Oscar Zammit, Msida and in a search found 102 capsules containing suspected cocaine as well as a knuckle duster.

The search continued in a shop owned by the man in Triq Nicolò Isouard, Marsa, where another 14 capsules, also suspected to contain cocaine, were found. The drugs found weighed just under 1.2 kilograms and had a street value of around €95,000.

In the same shop, the police arrested a 21-year-old man who lives in Marsa and in whose possession they found items related to drug trafficking as well as a number of suspected cannabis packages for sale.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

At the same time, the police also raided a residence in Triq id-Duluri, Pietà, where they arrested two men, aged 29 and 56.

At the residence, the police found what they suspect is cocaine as well as scales, a firearm, ammunition, a number of mobile phones, as well as other items used in drug trafficking.

During these searches, the police also seized around €15,000 in cash, designer clothes and jewellery.

An inquiry is being held.

The arrested four are being held at the lock-up in Floriana.

Some of the drug capsules. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force