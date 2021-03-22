Four men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from private residences in various localities.

The police said in a statement that the four Georgians were tracked down by an off- duty Rapid Intervention Officer, who spotted their car in St Paul's Bay.

He called for backup and together with his colleagues arrested two men inside the car.

Another two men were arrested in a Qawra residence where the police also found several items that had been reported stolen.

The police said that investigations by the Major Crimes Unit and the Mosta District Police are ongoing.