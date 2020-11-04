Four men lost their lives in traffic fatalities in the third quarter of 2020, one more than in the same period in 2019, the National Statistics Office said.

It said the number of reported traffic accidents during July to September reached 3,167, down by 24.4% over the same period in 2019.

Most accidents - 1,105 (34.9%) were recorded in the northern harbour district.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 31% to 310 over the same period in 2019.

There were 66 people who were grievously injured - 35 drivers, seven passengers and 24 pedestrians/cyclists/other.

The majority of those grievously injured - 65.2% - were men. The majority of casualties were aged 26 to 40.