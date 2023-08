Four men were hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after an explosion on a small cabin cruiser, believed to have been sparked by a gas cooker.

The incident on board the 20-foot vessel happened at about 2.45pm at Paradise Bay.

The men, aged 30 to 35, were assisted by people on nearby boats and a Malta Red Cross rescuer until an ambulance team and the police arrived on the scene.

The men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Their condition is not yet known.