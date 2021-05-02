Four men were injured in a traffic accident in Qrendi on Saturday.

They were in a Mazda Demio that was involved in a collision with an Isuzu TFS in Triq Wied iż-Żurrieq at 3.30pm.

The police said on Sunday the three passengers are all 17-year-olds from Qormi. One was grievously injured, the others suffered slight injuries. The condition of the 20-year-old driver, who is also from Qormi, is not yet known.

The Isuzu was being driven by a 67-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The victims were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.