Four men have denied their involvement in a massive raid of cannabis grass found hidden in tins supposedly containing olives.

The accused are:

Thomas James Everett, 42, from London in the UK but living at Portomaso and works in the gaming sector;

Self-employed Wayne Attard, 26, from Pembroke;

Truck driver Stefan Vassallo, 30, from San Ġwann; and

Christopher Julian Cordina, 25, from Ħamrun.

They pleaded not guilty to the importation of cannabis grass and conspiring to deal in drugs. They were also charged with possession of cocaine and psychotropic drugs MDMA and methamphetamine.

Thomas James Everett as he was entering court. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Prosecuting officers Marshall Mallia and Justine Grech explained that the police received anonymous information regarding a rented van possibly being used for drug trafficking.

It was driven to a Burmarrad garage when the police pounced on the men, finding 132 kilograms of cannabis as well as other drugs. Two of the men were unloading the van while the other two drove it, they said.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo ordered their assets to be frozen. No request for bail was made.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Matthew Xuereb, Alex Scerri Herrera, Roberta Bonello Felice, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca were defence counsel.