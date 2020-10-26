Four migrants who were arrested by the police on Sunday pleaded not guilty to fleeing detention centres.

The Police said in a statement that one Algerian and three Moroccan men were tracked down in Ħamrun at around 2pm.

Valletta and Ħamrun district police, together with Rapid Intervention Unit and Immigration police found the men in a residence on Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud.

The men climbed onto the roofs of neighbouring residences in an attempt to flee the scene, but they were captured immediately, the police said on Monday.

All four were charged with fleeing reception centres, while two of them were also charged with breaching public peace in Valletta on October 24. They pleaded not guilty, however, they did not request bail.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia.

Inspectors Michael Vella and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.