Four ministers on Sunday inaugurated €1 million worth of restoration works, including the installation of photovoltaic panels, at the abattoir in Marsa.

The investment was made towards the restoration of the historic water tower, the abattoir’s entrance, which dates back to the last years of the 19 century and the installation of photovoltaic panels.

The works were led by Ruben P.Borg who made use of innovative technologies putting Malta at the forefront in the use of such technology has been used in practice.

A substantial part of the investment went towards the restoration of the water tower, one of the first concrete structures in the Maltese islands and been instrumental to the operations of the abattoir for around 50 years.

As part of its restoration, new technology will continuously monitor the temperature of the water and the environmental and operating conditions.

This will enable it to once again be used for the storage of purified water for the abattoir's water heating system.

The restoration of the tower was carried out with an investment of around €250,000 from national funds, €70,000 from the Planning Authority and around €500,000 as part of a University of Malta research project, co-funded by the European Union as part of the Horizon 2020.

Photovoltaic panels were also installed. Photo: Clodagh O'Neill, DOI

The works were inaugurated on Sunday by Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Anton Refalo, National Heritage Minister José Herrera, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Education Minister Clifton Grima

Refalo said the abattoir has been in operation since the end of the 19 century, making it one of the oldest industrial structures in Malta.

Herrera said Marsa is “endowed with an industrial historical heritage” which gives the town character.

Farrugia said the addition of the photovoltaic panels will help reduce energy and water consumption whilst producing less carbon.

Grima praised the research done by the University.