Models of public monuments selected to decorate roads, flyovers and footpaths of the Marsa Junction project can now be seen at a public exhibition in Valletta.

The exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv features scale models of the four monuments which will adorn the massive roads project as well as models of another 12 entries shortlisted for other road projects in Malta.

All four works of art which will decorate the Marsa project were selected through a public competition earlier this year. Installation of the artworks is expected to begin in green areas of the €70m junction project in the coming weeks.

The four selected works are:

1. Tisliba by Paul Haber

Haber is a ceramics artist based in Gozo.

Tisliba by Paul Haber.

2. Sema by I+A Limited

I+A Limited is a Malta-based collective of architects, artists and technologists.

Sema by I+A Limited.

3. Ascension by Mizzi Studio

Mizzi Studio is an award-winning architecture studio based in London and Malta.

Ascension by Mizzi Studio.

4. Tipping Point by Alex Welch

Welch is a metal artist from Limassol, Cyprus.

Tipping Point by Alex Welch.

The four winning designs were chosen from 56 proposals received following an international call made by Infrastructure Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, including seven proposals from countries other than Malta.

A panel of artists and other stakeholders selected the winning designs and shortlisted another 12 submissions that are now being considered for the landscaped areas of other Infrastructure Malta projects, such as the Santa Lucija Roundabout Underpass Project, the Central Link Project, the Luqa Junction Project and the Msida Creek Project.

Shortlisted proposals include Two Meters Apart (Box Concept Studio), Observatory (Kane Cali), The Floating Cube (Clifford Carabott), The Guardian Angel (Jennings Falzon), The Centaur (Jennings Falzon), On the Move (John Grima), N(h)ar (I+A Limited), Mewga (maltarti.studio, Paul Vella Critien), The Creation of Man (Ilarie Pintea and Andrei Kiss), Desdoblado/Unfolded (José Luis Sanchez Trujillo), Il-Mara Qawwija (Alejandro Vega Beuvrin) and Il-Ggant tal-Ilma (Alejandro Vega Beuvrin).

The Valletta exhibition also includes models of works shortlisted for other projects. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

The Marsa Junction Project Public Art Exhibition, which is curated by Christian Attard, runs until Sunday, January 24, 2021. It is open from Tuesday to Friday between 9am and 9pm and on weekends between 10am and 9pm. The exhibition will not open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will open between 9am and 1pm on New Year’s Eve.