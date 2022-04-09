A casual election to elect Nationalist Party candidates into parliament will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 9am.

The date was communicated by the Electoral Commission on Saturday after nominations closed at noon.

Four further candidates added their names to the various district races to fill vacated seats in Malta's next parliament in the final day when nominations were accepted. The most prominent of them was former MP Karl Gouder, who is running in district 9 and 10 contests. Errol Cutajar, Owen Sciberras and Josephine Xuereb also submitted nominations.

The candidates are hoping to fill seats vacated by party MPs elected from two districts. Although general election candidates are allowed to contest two districts, should they be elected from both, they must drop one of them.

The Nationalist Party requires such candidates to drop the seat in the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota. The commission started receiving nominations on Tuesday.

PN casual election contests

District 3 - seat ceded by Stephen Spiteri

John Baptiste Camilleri

Errol Cutajar

Carm Mifsud Bonnici

Mary Muscat

Leone Sciberras

District 5 - seat ceded by Bernard Grech

Stefan Caruana

Francine Farrugia

Owen Sciberras

Stanley Zammit

District 7 - two seats ceded by Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus

Charles Azzopardi

Rebekah Cilia

Anthony Mifsud

Alessia Psaila Zammit

Edwin Vassallo

Josephine Xuereb

District 9 - two seats ceded by Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Jason Azzopardi

Graham Bencini

Eve Borg Bonello

Albert Buttigieg

Karl Gouder

Noel Muscat

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Charles Selvaggi

District 10 - seat ceded by Mark Anthony Sammut

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Eve Borg Bonello

Graham Bencini

Albert Buttigieg

Karl Gouder

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Casual elections on seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts were held on Thursday. Those elected were Glenn Bedingfield, Raymond Abela, Katya De Giovanni, Omar Farrugia, Rosianne Cutajar, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Rebecca Buttigieg, Randolph Debattista (co-opted) and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb.