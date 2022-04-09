A casual election to elect Nationalist Party candidates into parliament will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 9am.
The date was communicated by the Electoral Commission on Saturday after nominations closed at noon.
Four further candidates added their names to the various district races to fill vacated seats in Malta's next parliament in the final day when nominations were accepted. The most prominent of them was former MP Karl Gouder, who is running in district 9 and 10 contests. Errol Cutajar, Owen Sciberras and Josephine Xuereb also submitted nominations.
The candidates are hoping to fill seats vacated by party MPs elected from two districts. Although general election candidates are allowed to contest two districts, should they be elected from both, they must drop one of them.
The Nationalist Party requires such candidates to drop the seat in the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota. The commission started receiving nominations on Tuesday.
PN casual election contests
District 3 - seat ceded by Stephen Spiteri
John Baptiste Camilleri
Errol Cutajar
Carm Mifsud Bonnici
Mary Muscat
Leone Sciberras
District 5 - seat ceded by Bernard Grech
Stefan Caruana
Francine Farrugia
Owen Sciberras
Stanley Zammit
District 7 - two seats ceded by Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus
Charles Azzopardi
Rebekah Cilia
Anthony Mifsud
Alessia Psaila Zammit
Edwin Vassallo
Josephine Xuereb
District 9 - two seats ceded by Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Jason Azzopardi
Graham Bencini
Eve Borg Bonello
Albert Buttigieg
Karl Gouder
Noel Muscat
Emma Portelli Bonnici
Charles Selvaggi
District 10 - seat ceded by Mark Anthony Sammut
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Eve Borg Bonello
Graham Bencini
Albert Buttigieg
Karl Gouder
Emma Portelli Bonnici
Casual elections on seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts were held on Thursday. Those elected were Glenn Bedingfield, Raymond Abela, Katya De Giovanni, Omar Farrugia, Rosianne Cutajar, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Rebecca Buttigieg, Randolph Debattista (co-opted) and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb.
