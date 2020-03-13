Italian club Sampdoria announced on Friday a further four players as well as a club doctor had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gambia defender Omar Colley, Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal, Norway playmaker Morten Thorsby and former Italy Under-21 forward Antonio La Gumina as well as team-mate Manolo Gabbiadini are suffering from COVID-19.

"The state of their health is good and they are at home in Genoa," a statement said.

Former Southampton striker Gabbiadani's case was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Juventus' Daniele Rugani is the other instance in the Italian top-flight but the defender posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was "fine".

Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 and earlier on Thursday the country, the most affected by the virus in Europe, recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250.